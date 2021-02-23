Medtronic beats Q3 profit estimates on strong demand for ventilators

Plc beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its ventilators and robots used in surgeries.



The world's largest standalone maker said it would not provide a forecast for 2021 due to uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.



As vaccination rollouts take place across the United States, sales of makers are expected to bounce back to normal. in November had said the vaccines would help the company reach pre-pandemic growth levels by the fourth quarter.



Medtronic's minimally invasive therapies business, which makes surgical instruments to treat hernias, kidney diseases and ventilators, brought in revenue of $2.31 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $2.24 billion.



The company has been ramping up the production of ventilators due to a surge in demand for the devices used to help severely ill Covid-19 patients breathe.



Excluding items, earned $1.29 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.15 per share.



Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.27 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 29, from $1.92 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.



Revenue rose to $7.78 billion from $7.72 billion.