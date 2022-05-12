Mercedes recalls more than 292,000 vehicles to fix problem with brakes

-
Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 vehicles in the US to fix a problem that could cause the brakes to fail or perform poorly.
The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.
Mercedes says in documents posted on Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.
The company says in documents that it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will inspect the brake booster and replace it if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
