Microsoft introduces HoloLens to businesses via Dynamics 365 apps

announced on Tuesday new AI and mixed-reality applications for its online business software, putting to use its augmented-reality goggles for businesses.

The additions to its cloud-based software came two years after was launched.

The new AI applications, Layout and Remote Assistant, help connect live remote colleagues with the use of HoloLens, said in a blog. Citing oil company Chevron Corp's use of the applications, said they help to remotely collaborate with and assist firstline workers and remote experts, reducing travel time.

ALSO READ: Microsoft partners with SRL Diagnostics to train its AI in detecting cancer

“Previously it was required to fly in an inspector from Houston to a facility in Singapore once a month to inspect equipment. Now it has in-time inspection using Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and can identify issues or provide approvals immediately,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also announced the launch of Dynamics 365 AI for sales, customer service and market insights. Dynamics 365, which posted a 61 percent increase when Microsoft reported its quarterly results in July, competes with San Francisco-based Salesforce’s flagship Sales Cloud. The new AI applications will be released next month, the company said.