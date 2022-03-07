Microsoft to set-up 4th data centre at Hyderabad, operational by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
First batch of 15 Telangana students from Ukraine reach Hyderabad
-
IT company Microsoft on Monday said it will set up its fourth data centre in India at Hyderabad and expects to make it operational by 2025.
The company will set-up the data centre at Hyderabad, which comes in addition to the existing three facilities located in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.
"It will be the largest data centre that we will have in India going forward. We are setting it up in Hyderabad. Typically it takes 24 months to create an infrastructure like that. The target date for the operationalisation of this data centre will be 2025," Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari told reporters while sharing details of the data centre.
He said that Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India.
"It is a continuous investment. It (Hyderabad data centre) will not be largest from Day 1 but it will become largest over a period of time," Maheshwari said.
Citing data from research firm IDC, he said Microsoft datacenters in India contributed USD 9.5 billion revenue to the economy between 2016 and 2020.
Besides GDP impact, the IDC report estimated 1.5 million jobs were added to the economy, including 169,000 new skilled IT jobs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU