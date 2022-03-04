Moldova, Georgia file applications to join EU amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

In the wake of the Russia- military conflict, two former Soviet republics-- Georgia and Moldova-- have applied for (EU) membership.

This come two days after said it was seeking fast-track membership to the bloc.

Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the former Soviet republic of Georgia has formally signed an application for membership into the EU.

"It is a historic day for Georgia -- we are signing an Application for EU Membership on behalf of the country. Application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia -- it is a stage, which turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family," he said.

Aside from Georgia, Moldova has also officially applied for membership in the EU.

On Thursday, Moldova's President Maia Sandu said that the country had signed "a request to join the European Union".

"We want to live in peace, prosperity, be part of the free world," she was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. "While some decisions take time, others must be made quickly and decisively, and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with a changing world."

Both Moldova's and Georgia's bid to forge closer ties with the West have long perturbed

Moldova shares a roughly 1,200-kilometer border with Meanwhile, Georgia has a nearly 900-km-long border with southern

Both these countries have signed Association Agreements with the EU "on economic integration and political approximation" and free trade, Radio Free Europe reported.

As continue to advance near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have asked for swift entry into the EU.

