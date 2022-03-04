Unilateral changes to status quo unacceptable in Indo-Pacific: Japanese PM

-
ALSO READ
Explained: what is Quad and how does it work?
PM Modi in US: What Quad summit and AUKUS mean for India
Biden to host in-person Quad Summit on Sept 24, PM Modi to attend
Highlights: Quad will establish peace and prosperity in the world, says PM
Japan to host Quad group meeting next year, says US official
-
The leaders of the Quad, during a virtual summit on Thursday voiced a unified position condemning "unilateral changes to the status quo" in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
"Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. It is critically important for us to bring about a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida was quoted as saying by his office on Twitter.
The Quad's joint readout echoed this position, saying the four met to reiterate the adherence to "a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected."
On Thursday, the Quad Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a virtual meeting to reaffirm their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.
"The Quad leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications," the joint statement said.
They agreed to stand up new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine, the statement added.
In their continuing pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad Leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months.
This was the first meeting since the leaders of four Quad countries held a summit in September last year in Washington.
A PMO statement said that the leaders discussed other topical issues, including the situation in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands.
PM Modi reiterated the importance "of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU