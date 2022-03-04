Imran Khan govt agrees to drop controversial ordinance regulating media

-
ALSO READ
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
PM Imran slams political rivals, blames them for destroying Pakistan
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Corruption, money laundering reaching new high in Pak under Imran Khan govt
Imran Khan's alliance partner MQM-Pak forging close ties with PML-Nawaz
-
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan has agreed to the opposition's demand of withdrawing the PECA ordinance after the deliberations and finalisation of the draft by joint action committee members.
Pakistan Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the draft will be sent to parliamentarians after being finalised in eight to 12 months, The News International newspaper reported.
Chaudhry Fawad made these remarks while speaking on a private news channel.
Earlier this week, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) had criticised the ordinance, saying that the amendment makes defamation a non-bailable offence, and increases the maximum prison term, if convicted, from three to five years. It also expands the definition of those who can initiate criminal proceedings for defamation, allowing any person or institution to register the complaint.
Terming dissent as the "most important acts of patriotism", Dawn newspaper columnist Usama Khilji said that stifling dissent seems to be a high priority for the government despite its claims of having a popular mandate.
"And this seems to be the modus operandi for anyone, no matter what institution or branch of the state they are part of. And for those who are not part of the state, several tools have been employed and strengthened to silence them," he added.
According to Khilji, the worst off in this list are people belonging to the peripheral areas of Balochistan, the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rural Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan. "They are at the bottom of the priority list."
Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had defended the amendments to Peca, dismissing the criticism that it was being used to curb media freedom, the Dawn newspaper reported. "The Peca law was made in 2016. We are only amending to curb the filth on social media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU