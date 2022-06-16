Monkeypox cases continue to rise in US, total infection tally at 72: Report

-
ALSO READ
Monkeypox only spreads via air during 'sustained' face-to-face contact: CDC
Cabinet approves amalgamation of CDC with CSIR; assets to move to latter
WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations
UK health security agency detects 71 new cases of viral monkeypox
UK scientists say unclear if monkeypox has peaked as more cases surface
-
Monkeypox cases in the US continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported.
The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.
The CDC is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel experience or specific risk factors for monkeypox.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU