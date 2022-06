Monkeypox cases continue to rise in US, total infection tally at 72: Report

Monkeypox cases in the US continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel experience or specific risk factors for monkeypox.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)