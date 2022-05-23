Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of Covid-19, says Joe Biden

-
ALSO READ
US's first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts man who travelled to Canada
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
After US and Canada, Israel reports 1st suspected case of monkeypox
Monkeypox patients could be infectious for up to 4 weeks: Experts
-
President Joe Biden sought Monday to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States, saying he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures.
Speaking in Tokyo a day after he said the virus was something to be concerned about," Biden said, "I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19."
Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa. But as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones. On Sunday, one presumptive case of monkeypox also was being investigated in Broward County in South Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.
Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalised, but the disease occasionally is deadly.
Biden said the smallpox vaccine works for monkeypox. Asked whether the US has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle the monkeypox spread, Biden said, I think we do have enough to deal with the likelihood of a problem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU