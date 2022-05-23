Recession not inevitable, pain to last 'some time,' says Biden in Tokyo

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal', Kremlin says 'such rhetoric unacceptable'
After Ukraine war, Russia now global economic pariah: Biden administration
Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
President Joe Biden says he does not believe a economic recession in the U.S. is inevitable despite record high inflation and supply shortages partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a news conference Monday in Tokyo, Biden acknowledged that the American economy has problems, but said it was better positioned than other countries.
We have problems that the rest of the world has, Biden said, but less consequential than the rest of the world has.
Biden acknowledged the impact that severe supply shortages and high energy prices are having on U.S. families. He said his administration was working to ease the pain for U.S. consumers, but said there were unlikely to be immediate solutions.
This is going to be a haul, Biden said. This is going to take some time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU