More than 250,000 people saw Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state: Report

-
ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth's death gives us a chance to remember English perfidies
Queen Elizabeth II was known around the world but still a royal mystery
India to observe state mourning on Sunday as respect to Queen Elizabeth II
By the numbers: Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service due to 'some discomfort'
-
An estimated over 250,000 people saw British Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in London when her coffin was displayed for public viewing for a little over four days before the funeral, according to a report on Tuesday.
The Queen died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. People queued 24 hours a day from late Wednesday until 6.30 am on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral, to see her coffin in Westminster Hall.
The line stretched from parliament along the south bank of the Thames and past Tower Bridge to Southwark Park.
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan told Sky News that more than a quarter of a million "went through parliament" but that it was an approximate figure and the government is still "crunching the final numbers".
The mayor of London's office said an estimated 80,000 were in Hyde Park, 75,000 in ceremonial viewing areas and 60,000 on South Carriage Drive.
Overall numbers were much higher as crowds formed on virtually the entire route to Windsor, where Thames Valley Police said 100,000 turned out, the report said.
The last member of the public to see the monarch said she went through the queue twice on the same night.
Footballer David Beckham was among those to pay their respects and others spoke of making new friends with people around them in the line.
On two occasions, the Queen's children and grandchildren held vigils around the coffin as the public continued to file past.
The Queen was buried beside Prince Philip on Monday evening in a final private ceremony in St George's Chapel.
It concluded a historic and spectacular day of events that included the state funeral, a final procession through London, and thousands lining the Long Walk as the Queen's cortege arrived at Windsor Castle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 16:16 IST