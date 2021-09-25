Musk confident chip shortage will be solved by next year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Elon Musk to keep moving markets
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Tim Cook, Elon Musk among Time's 100 most influential people of 2021
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has disclosed he is confident that the ongoing chip shortage will be solved by 2022, despite others having reservations.
The pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for many electronics and computers that the supply chain couldn't handle, especially the semiconductor industry, reports Electrek.
This microchip shortage, in turn, affected the automotive industry, which has increasingly become a big consumer of microchips.
The auto-tech website previously released a deep-dive report on how the chip shortage is affecting electric vehicle production as several automakers had to halt production until chip supply could catch up.
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel recently said that it could take a "couple of years" for the industry to catch up to the surging demand.
Earlier this year, Musk confirmed that it is affecting Tesla, but he believes it's not a "long-term issue".
When discussing Tesla's performance this quarter, Musk said that Tesla's current biggest challenge is the supply chain issue, especially "microcontroller chips".
At a tech conference in Italy, Musk again commented on the timeline and claimed that it should be fixed "by next year" with new factories coming up.
"There's a lot of chip fabrication plants that are being built and I think we will have good capacity by next year," Musk said.
The CEO's outlook is more optimistic than several other industry leaders who see the issue lasting up to 2023, the report said.
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU