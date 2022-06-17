Musk hints layoffs at Twitter in future, says platform needs to get healthy

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk turns to his earlier playbook as Tesla girds for job cuts
You can't raise cash to blow it up: Ronnie Screwvala on layoffs at unicorns
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Top Headlines: IMF's prediction, GST Council recommendations, and more
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has told Twitter employees that the platform "needs to get healthy" financially and bring down costs, suggesting that job cuts are likely in store if his deal to buy the social media service goes through.
When asked about the possibility of layoffs during an internal Q&A, Musk said "Right now costs exceed revenue," citing employees, The Verge reported.
"That's not a great situation," he added.
The question of layoffs has been top of mind for Twitter's more than 7,000 employees since Musk first said he wanted to buy the company.
In an earlier meeting, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees that layoffs were not being planned "at this time". Though Musk did not explicitly say if there would be job cuts, his comments suggest the odds are high.
Meanwhile, he also said that employees doing "excellent" work should be allowed to continue working from home.
However, he clarified that he strongly prefers to work in person and would confirm with managers that remote employees were contributing positively to the company.
The response came during a virtual all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, during which the Tesla CEO addressed workers for the first time and answered pre-submitted questions, read by a Twitter executive.
The meeting comes amid Musk's $44 billion takeover attempt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU