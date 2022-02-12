Musk's Neuralink allegedly subjected monkeys to 'extreme suffering'

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's brain implant company 'Neuralink' nears human trials
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's brain-chip company Neuralink is reportedly facing a legal challenge from an animal rights group that has accused the company of subjecting monkeys to "extreme suffering" during years of gruesome experiments.
The organisation is accusing Neuralink and UC Davis of nine violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act -- a federal measure designed to reduce suffering during animal experiments, reports The New York Post.
Neuralink's brain chips were implanted in monkeys' brains during a series of tests at the University of California, Davis from 2017 to 2020, according to a compliant from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed with the US Department of Agriculture.
In one example, a monkey was allegedly found missing some of its fingers and toes "possibly from self-mutilation or some other unspecified trauma".
The monkey was later killed during a "terminal procedure," the group said in a copy of the complaint shared with The Post.
In another case, a monkey had holes drilled in its skull and electrodes implanted into its brain, then allegedly developed a bloody skin infection and had to be euthanized, according to the complaint.
In a third instance, a female macaque monkey had electrodes implanted into its brain, then was overcome with vomiting, retching and gasping.
Days later, researchers wrote that the animal "appeared to collapse from exhaustion/fatigue" and was subsequently euthanized.
An autopsy then showed the monkey had suffered from a brain hemorrhage, according to the report.
The experiments involved 23 monkeys in all. At least 15 of them died or were euthanized by 2020, according to the group, which based the report on records released through California's open records law.
Musk claims that Neuralink's brain chips will one day make humans hyper-intelligent and let paralyzed people walk again.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU