Elon Musk's brain implant company 'Neuralink' nears human trials

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk refutes claim that he tried to replace Cook as Apple CEO
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Musk exercises Tesla options, sells $1.1 bn in shares after Twitter poll
Telangana minister KTR's invite to Elon Musk draws praise on Twitter
-
Elon Musk-run brain-machine interface company Neuralink is preparing to launch clinical trials that will implant brain chips in humans.
According to dailymail.co.uk, the firm is hiring a clinical trial director, which says the right candidate will "work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink's first Clinical Trial participants".
"As the clinical trial director, you will work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink's first clinical trial participants," the advert for the role in Fremont, California, says.
"You will lead and help build the team responsible for enabling Neuralink's clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and ever-evolving environment."
Since launching publicly in 2017, Neuralink has demoed its brain implant in pigs and monkeys.
The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), using a "sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.
Musk recently said that Neuralink's brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly.
Musk confirmed the feature recently over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: "If we implement Neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature."
Musk replied with a simple, "yes".
He has also confirmed that the chip would be able to control hormone levels, which would have the potential to help with anxiety relief, among other things.
Musk has often criticized the over-reliance on AI and the potential danger it poses. He recently claimed that AI will be "vastly smarter" than any human and would overtake us by 2025
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU