JUST IN
SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre
Tesla to suspend output at its China factory partly due to slowing demand
Twitter deleting 1.5 bn inactive accounts, account names up for grabs: Musk
Secret Twitter grp of Vijaya, Parag made decisions Dorsey didn't know: Musk
Low-code software platform Airtable lays off over 20% of its workforce
Samsung to hold strategy meeting next week amid macroeconomic woes
Working on software update to know if Twitter account shadowbanned: Musk
SpaceX launches internet satellites for London-based rival company OneWeb
Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Two women sue Elon Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre
Business Standard

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says will testify to Congress over its fall

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say

Topics
cryptocurrency | US Congress

AP  |  New York 

Photo: Bloomberg
Samuel Bankman-Fried. Photo: Bloomberg

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he won't be as helpful as he'd like to be.

The tweet came in response to a tweet from House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, who on Monday requested that Bankman-Fried attend next week's hearings over the collapse of FTX.

Waters said in a series of tweets to Bankman-Fried that based on multiple media interviews since FTX collapsed that it was clear to us that the information you have thus far is sufficient for testimony.

FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run, when customers tried to withdraw their assets all at once because of growing doubts about the financial strength of the company and its affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research.

Since its collapse, FTX's new management has called the cryptocurrency exchange's management a complete failure of corporate controls.

Bankman-Fried has admitted his own failures in preventing the collapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 19:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.