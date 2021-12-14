Musk says Tesla will accept Dogecoin for merchandise, crypto jumps 24%

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
Bitcoin, Ether rally back to levels just before China crypto ban
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
-
Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept Dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis.
"Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," Musk said in a tweet.
Dogecoin jumped 24% to $0.195 following the news.
Tesla sells merchandise such as apparel, belt buckle, mini models of its vehicles, quad bike 'Cyberquad' for kids and 'Cyberwhistle' modeled after its much-awaited Cybertruck.
Tesla had earlier said it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began accepting the world's biggest digital currency for payment.
Musk, a prolific user of Twitter and a cryptocurrency supporter, had asked users in May if they wanted Tesla to accept dogecoin in a Twitter poll.
He had called dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show in May, which sent its prices tumbling.
Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU