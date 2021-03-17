Myanmar coup: Military putting pressure on Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD members

-
Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) is increasing pressure on a group formed by lawmakers from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), reported NHK World.
It was reported on Tuesday that the military issued an arrest warrant for the UN special envoy appointed by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, or CRPH, a body of lawmakers including NLD members.
Tatmadaw charged the envoy with treason, and said that the group is illegal, reported NHK World.
Meanwhile, CRPH called on civilians to continue protesting, saying that legal actions for defending themselves are not crimes.
On Tuesday, demonstrations took place across the country. Local media reported two people were killed as security forces opened fire on protestors in Yangon and elsewhere.
While on Sunday, the military declared martial law for some areas in Yangon to crackdown on the protest.
The United Nations said at least 149 people have been killed in crackdowns since the coup in February.
On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.
