Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

-
ALSO READ
EAM S Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Bangladesh counterpart
India making a lot of regional investment, but needs to do more: Jaishankar
Jaishankar discusses Covid-19 situation, vaccine cooperation with Germany
MEA S Jaishankar urges BRICS' support in UN Security Council reforms
UAE central to India's extended neighbourhood, says S Jaishankar
-
Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties.
In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said they discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade and investment, connectivity and border infrastructure, agriculture, health, development partnership and person-to-person ties.
"H.E. Moe Kyaw Aung Ambassador of Myanmar called on FS @harshvshringla today and discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade & investment, connectivity & border infrastructure, agriculture, health, dev partnership and P2P ties," Shringla tweeted.
Meanwhile, in a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.
"Warmest greetings to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day. Our expanding cooperation across so many sectors reflects the intrinsic strength of our ties. Look forward to further advancing our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU