Myanmar's junta chief halves Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term to two years

Myanmar’s junta chief reduced the jail sentence of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years on Monday, after initially doling out four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, according to media reports.
Earlier in the day, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching a natural disaster law relating to Covid. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later “pardoned” the sentences of both to “two years imprisonment”, according to a statement read out on state TV.
The state television report also indicated she would not serve it in prison but instead where she is currently being detained.
The convictions serve to cement a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the Nobel Peace laureate, who spent 15 years under house arrest for resisting the Southeast Asian nation's generals but then agreed to work alongside them when they promised to usher in democratic rule.
Monday's verdict was the first in a series of cases brought against 76-year-old Suu Kyi since her arrest on February 1, the day the army seized power and prevented her National League for Democracy party starting a second term in office. If found guilty of all the charges she faces, Suu Kyi could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. She is being held by the military at an unknown location.
The court earlier offered a 10-month reduction in the sentence for time served, according to a legal official, who relayed the verdict to The Associated Press and who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities. The state TV report did not mention any credit for time served.
