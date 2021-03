Myanmar violence outrageous, US working on sanctions, says Joe Biden

US President on Sunday called the military violence in "absolutely outrageous" and said Washington was working on reacting with sanctions.

The situation in Myanmar, which has seen almost daily protests since a military coup in February, was "terrible," Biden said in comments reported by journalists travelling with the US President on his return from Delaware to Washington, DPA news agency reported.

Asked whether the US would respond with sanctions, Biden said "we're working on that now."

The bloodiest day of violence so far on Saturday - which marked Armed Forces Day in - reportedly left 114 people dead.

--IANS

int/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)