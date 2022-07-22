Malaysia reports 4,587 new Covid infections, 10 deaths, 2,652 recoveries

-
Malaysia recorded 4,587 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 4,640,235, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the newly reported infections since Thursday 12 p.m. were 11 imported cases and 4,576 local transmissions, data released on the Ministry's website showed.
Another 10 new deaths from the pandemic were reported, bringing the toll to 35,888, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Health Ministry reported 2,652 new recoveries from Covid-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 4,556,938 in the Southeast Asian country.
Currently, there are 47,409 active cases recorded in Malaysia, with 63 of them held in intensive care and 32 in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 19,367 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday and that 85.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.9 per cent are fully vaccinated, and 49.5 per cent have taken a first booster shot while 0.8 per cent have received a second booster dose.
