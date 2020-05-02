N Korea leader Kim Jong-un makes first public appearance in nearly 3 weeks

North Korean leader attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a phosphatic fertiliser factory on Friday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

"All the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' extending the greatest glory to the Supreme Leader who has brought about a new change" in the development of the fertiliser industry, Xinhua reported citing the KCNA.

Kim was joined by his sister Kim Yo Jong as well as other senior officials, it added.

A completion ceremony of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, which has been built as the production base of fertiliser, was splendidly held on May Day, the holiday of the working people of the whole world, the report said.

This was the top leader's first public appearance in state media in more than 20 days. Kim had not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported on him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.

South Korean officials had repeatedly disputed reports of his poor health saying they have detected no unusual signs from



The report of Kim's illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier this month.