N Korean economy unlikely to face imminent crisis despite sanctions, Covid

-
ALSO READ
'US, China, N.Korea agree in principle on formal end of Korean War'
North Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in continuation of tests
US, Japan reaffirm importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea
US sanctions China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, others over human rights issues
-
North Korea's economy is unlikely to face an imminent crisis despite struggles stemming from crippling sanctions and border restrictions due to anti-virus efforts, experts have said.
The North has continued imports of essential economic materials, such as crude oil and fertilizers, which lessens the chances of its industries becoming paralyzed, Yonhap news agency quoted Choi Ji-young, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, as saying.
"Crude oil has been introduced to the country regardless of sanctions, while local fertilizer production has increased after Kim Jong-un came to power," she said at a seminar in Seoul. "(North Korea) has also imported fertilizers this year by sea."
Choi Eun-ju, a research fellow at the Sejong Institute, said, the North is unlikely to make a shift in its foreign policy direction under the current situation.
"If North Korea is to change its stance at the international stage due to economic difficulties, the situation should be as bad as in the 1990s. But the situation won't get that bad," she said.
Choi added that the reclusive country's economy has undergone some reform under Kim, citing moves such as giving more responsibilities to its companies.
But efforts to improve its economic situation have faced limitations in recent years due to stronger UN Security Council sanctions and the impact from Covid-19.
North Korea's economy is estimated to have contracted 4.5 per cent last year, compared with 1.3 per cent growth in 2012.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU