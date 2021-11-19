US, Japan reaffirm importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea

-
ALSO READ
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets new second-in-command: Report
North Korea accuses US of hostility for South Korean missile decision
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes public appearance after over a month
Global intrigue: What Kim Jong's $12,000 Swiss watch says about his health
-
Senior diplomats of the US and Japan have reaffirmed the importance of cooperation with South Korea, a day after Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori boycotted a joint press conference over what his American counterpart called an unrelated bilateral issue.
Mori and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap News Agency quoted State Department spokesman Ned Price as saying on Thursday.
"The two also discussed the DPRK and our shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," he said in a released statement.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
"They also reaffirmed the importance of US-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation, which seeks to tackle the global challenges of the 21st century," he added.
Thursday's meeting between Sherman and Mori came one day after they held three-way talks with their South Korean counterpart, Choi Jong-kun.
The trio was originally set to hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Washington, but the event was instead held by Sherman alone.
Choi later explained the Japanese diplomat refused to take part in the joint press event, taking issue with a recent visit by the head of South Korean police to Dokdo, a set of South Korean islets in the East Sea, to which Tokyo lays territorial claims.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU