NASA, Axiom Space signs pact for sending private astronauts to ISS in 2023

-
ALSO READ
Boeing Starliner lifts off to space on NASA's uncrewed flight test
Nasa delays mission to study ice & water on lunar surface to 2024
NASA fuels moon rocket ahead of liftoff on first test flight today
Russia to partner with International Space Station till at least 2028
Scientists for first time grow plants in lunar soil brought back to Earth
-
NASA and American space infrastructure developerAxiom Space have signed a pact for the second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, to take place in the second quarter of 2023.
The spaceflight, designated as Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and travel to the space station.
Once docked, the Axiom astronauts are scheduled to spend 10 days aboard the orbiting laboratory.
"With each new step forward, we are working together with commercial space companies and growing the economy in low-Earth orbit," said Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters.
"In addition to expanding access to orbit for more people, we are also hoping these private astronaut missions will help the industry learn and develop the skillset to conduct such missions," he added.
NASA and Axiom mission planners will coordinate in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground, the space agency said in a statement.
"Axiom continues to fund and fly private astronaut missions to the International Space Station to build our expertise and attract new customers in preparation for the launch of our space station, Axiom Station," said Derek Hassmann, Axiom's chief of Mission Integration and Operations.
The Ax-2 crew members will train for their flight with NASA, international partners, and SpaceX, which Axiom has contracted as launch provider for transportation to and from the space station.
In December 2021, NASA announced the selection of Axiom Space for negotiations for the second private astronaut mission.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU