US requests UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine for Sept 7: French envoy

The United States has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine to be held in the afternoon on September 7, the French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday.
"Between now and then, next week, the subject of Ukraine will still be in the Council with a meeting that should take place on Wednesday, the seventh in the afternoon, on forced displacements in Ukraine upon the request of the United States," Riviere said during a briefing.
This meeting on Wednesday will follow a meeting on Ukraine of September 6, which was requested by Russia with a focus on the situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant .
France presides with the UN Security Council for the month of September and has signaled that it is interested to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
As of now, Ukraine will be discussed in three separate meetings in September but that number is expected to increase as states also tend to request meetings throughout the month based on urgent events on the ground.
