Nasa delays mission to study ice & water on lunar surface to 2024

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Microsoft takes Surface Laptop Studio pre-order in India, sale begins Mar 8
Microsoft Surface Pro X: Solid as a Windows 11 tablet, but so as a laptop
Surface Laptop Studio review: Best of Microsoft in experimental form-factor
Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 in India, price starts at Rs 73,999
-
NASA has delayed its Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) mission aimed to study the lunar surface's ice and other potential resources by 2024.
VIPER will be delivered to the lunar surface on American aerospace company Astrobotic of Pittsburgh's lander via NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.
NASA's CLPS initiative allows rapid acquisition of lunar delivery services from American companies for payloads that advance capabilities for science, exploration or commercial development of the Moon.
The delay is for additional ground testing of the Astrobotic's Griffin lunar lander, which aims to reduce the overall risk to VIPER's delivery to the Moon, NASA said.
To complete the additional NASA-mandated tests of the Griffin lunar lander, an additional $67.8 million has been added to Astrobotic's CLPS contract, which now totals $320.4 million.
"Through CLPS, NASA has tasked the US companies to perform a very challenging technological feat -- to successfully land and operate on the Moon," said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.
"VIPER is NASA's largest and most sophisticated science payload to be delivered to the Moon through CLPS, and we've implemented enhanced lander testing for this particular CLPS surface delivery."
VIPER, is a golf cart-sized robot designed for the extremes and unknowns of the moon's south pole.
The rover, which will travel several kilometres over several lunar days -- or about 100 Earth days -- will assess things like what form the water is in, how much of it is there, whether it's more like frost on the surface or ice at depth, and whether there's more of it in some areas than others.
The measurements returned by VIPER will provide insight into the origin and distribution of water on the Moon and help determine how the Moon's resources could be harvested for future human space exploration.
CLPS is a key part of NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans. The science and technology payloads sent to the Moon's surface will help lay the foundation for human missions on and around the Moon.
The agency has made seven task order awards to CLPS providers for lunar deliveries between in the early 2020s with more delivery awards expected through 2028.
--IANS
rvt/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU