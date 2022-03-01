NASA extends SpaceX crew flight contract for 3 missions to ISS

-
ALSO READ
Candidate in Japan race calls for new capitalism, recovery
Race to lead Angela Merkel's party in German opposition takes shape
With new model, Ferrari honours the brand's 1960s race cars
Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race
Macron unveils European Union agenda before French presidential race
-
NASA on Tuesday awarded three additional missions to the International Space Station (ISS) to Elon Musk led SpaceX company for a $3.49 billion contract.
The contract for Crew-7, Crew-8, and Crew-9 is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap), which follows the US space agency's notice of intent to procure the flights in December 2021, NASA said.
It brings the total missions for SpaceX to nine and allows NASA to maintain an uninterrupted US capability for human access to the space station.
As part of the missions, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket transport up to four astronauts along with critical cargo to the space station.
Earlier, SpaceX was contracted to fly three more missions to the ISS: Crew-4 and Crew-5 in 2022 and Crew-6 in 2023.
With the extension, which is "fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity," NASA said in a statement.
The period of performance for SpaceX now runs through March 31, 2028, it added.
"It's critical we begin to secure additional flights to the space station now so we are ready as these missions are needed to maintain a US presence on station,a Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, said in the agency's notice of intent to modify SpaceX's contract, published in December 2021.
"Our US human launch capability is essential to our continued safe operations in orbit and to building our low-Earth orbit economy," Lueders added.
In 2014, NASA had awarded the CCtCap contracts to Boeing and SpaceX through a public-private partnership as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Programme.
Under CCtCap, NASA certifies that a provider's space transportation system meets the agency's requirements prior to flying missions with astronauts.
Only SpaceX was certified by NASA for crew transportation in November 2020, and the company is currently on its third crew rotation mission for the agency.
--IANS
rvt/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU