Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief to replace Jeff Zucker: Report

-
ALSO READ
CNN's Zucker resigns after acknowledging relationship with co-worker
CNN closes offices to nonessential employees as Covid-19 gains strength
Chris Gayle leaves IPL 2021 bio-bubble, to refresh himself for T20 WC
Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor in a Times Square ceremony
CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo for his role in brother's sex scandal agencies
-
Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert's top producer at CBS, was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN, where he's expected to take over in May.
Licht's expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend.
Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the CBS This Morning" news program and Morning Joe on MSNBC.
The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery's acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.
Zaslav called Licht a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person.
He said Licht is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organisation stronger, more innovative and more cohesive.
Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust. Gollust later exited the company, too.
Licht, in a statement, promised to uphold and build upon CNN's legacy.
I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU