NATO considering supplying Moldova with weapons: UK Foreign Secretary

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the United Kingdom and other members are discussing the possibility of sending modern weaponry to Moldova.

"I would want to see Moldova equipped to standard. This is a discussion we're having with our allies," Truss said in a Friday interview with The Telegraph.

According to Truss, members are talking about the possibility of ensuring that not only Ukraine, but also Moldova has modern defenses.

If the military alliance agrees on the issue, NATO will provide weapons to Moldova in order to replace Soviet-era equipment and will also provide training to Moldovan military personnel, The Telegraph said on Friday.

