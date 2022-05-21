Russia claims to have taken full control of steel plant in Mariupol

-
Russia's defense chief says the country's forces have taken full control of the steel plant in Mariupol that was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city.
That would mark the end of a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of Mariupol to ruins and left over 20,000 people feared dead.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has been completely liberated from Ukrainian fighters.
There is no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.
