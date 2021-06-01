NATO chief says security situation in Afghanistan remains challenging

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the security situation in remains "very difficult and challenging." reiterating that as the US and coalition forces are leaving, at some stage, Afghans should take full responsibility for their own future.

Tolo Newss reported that Pentagon officials have said that the withdrawal up to 25 per cent complete. US President Joe Biden announced in April that he will withdraw all American troops from by September 11, but officials in Washington have said that the pullout might be completed earlier than the given deadline.

Efforts are underway to resume the stalled peace talks in Doha and form a Supreme State Council to lead the peace process and make decisions on it. However, violence remains high as conduct attacks in at least 18 provinces every day, based on data provided by the Ministry of Defense.

Stoltenberg, while addressing a press conference in Brussels said that the decision to withdraw troops entails risks, but also to stay, "we'd have implemented risks for our Alliance with more fighting, potentially more fighting, more and more casualties, and even the need to maybe increase the number of troops."

He reiterated that would fund the Afghan forces and will "make sure that we are allocating significant amounts of money to the Afghan security forces."\

This comes as Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said that air support by troops aiding Afghan forces might continue even after the end of the foreign military presence in if necessary.

"The world has a commitment and agreement with us. When needed--if we want and need it--their air force will help us in areas where we need it," Khalid said.

Moreover, Stoltenberg said that Afghan forces are now responsible for the security in their own country.

