Nepal Army chief goes into self-quarantine after cook tests Covid positive

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus update: Nepal reports 1,120 new cases, tally jumps to 41,649
Nepal's coronavirus tally crosses 70,000-mark with 1,207 new cases
As India fights coronavirus, it must ensure equitable access to tests
Record 918,000 Covid tests done in a day; positivity rate under 8%
Govt should conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests per day: Rahul Gandhi
-
Nepal's Army chief General Purna Chandara Thapa has gone into self-quarantine after his cook tested positive for COVID-19.
Thapa has been staying in quarantine since Sunday morning after a cook at the Army chief's residence tested positive for COVID-19, the Army said in statement.
Thapa has been staying in quarantine following the directives and criteria issued by the Ministry of Health and Population, the statement said.
In Nepal, security personnel and health workers have been most affected by the COVID19 with nearly 5,000 personnel from the Nepal Army and Nepal Police testing positive, according to Health Ministry sources.
So far, two of the Nepal Army personnel died due to COVID-19, Army sources said.
Meanwhile, Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 73,394 after1,573 new cases were reported on Sunday.
So far, 53,898 people have fully recovered from the infection.
With ten more fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's COVID-19 death toll reached 477.
Nepal has till the date conducted PCR tests on 988,327 people through various health labs across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU