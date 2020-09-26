Nepal's coronavirus tally crosses 70,000-mark with 1,207 new cases

Nepal's cases jumped to 71,821 after 1,207 new cases were reported on Saturday while the death toll increased to 467 with eight new fatalities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, so far, 53,013 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1,147 of them in the past 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley has recorded the highest number of cases with 724 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The government lifted restrictions on long-haul transportation last week. Domestic flights, too, resumed operations after six months on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)