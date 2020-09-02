Coronavirus update: Nepal reports 1,120 new cases, tally jumps to 41,649

Nepal's tally jumped to 41,649 on Wednesday with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said.

The country also recorded 12 new coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 251, said Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

In total, 1,112 people, who earlier tested positive for the virus, have been discharged from various isolation centers across the country after full recovery, he said.

"With this, the country's COVID-19 recovery tally stands at 23290. Currently, 18,108 corona active patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across Nepal," the official said.

So far, has conducted 718,439 COVID-19 tests in the country.

