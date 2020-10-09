Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 100,000-mark today: Health ministry

Nepal's COVID-19 cases crossed 100,000 on Friday after 2,059 new infections were detected in a single day across the country, a senior official said.

The country has also seen 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 600.

During a virtual press meet, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Jageshwar Gautam, said that 2,059 new cases of were detected, pushing the national tally to 100,676.

The official said a total of 13,279 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as a hot spot for the deadly virus, recorded 1,409 cases in one day.

Gautam said a total of 1,680 persons, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, were discharged after their full recovery in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery has reached 73,023.

There are currently 27,053 corona active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities across the country.

