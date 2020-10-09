Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 100,000-mark today: Health ministry

-
Nepal's COVID-19 cases crossed 100,000 on Friday after 2,059 new coronavirus infections were detected in a single day across the country, a senior health ministry official said.
The country has also seen 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 600.
During a virtual press meet, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Jageshwar Gautam, said that 2,059 new cases of coronavirus were detected, pushing the national tally to 100,676.
The official said a total of 13,279 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as a hot spot for the deadly virus, recorded 1,409 cases in one day.
Gautam said a total of 1,680 persons, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, were discharged after their full recovery in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery has reached 73,023.
There are currently 27,053 corona active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities across the country.
