Nepal starts issuing e-passports, to replace machine-readable passports

E-passports will ultimately replace the machine-readable passports, which were introduced in 2010. (Photo: iSTOCK)

has started issuing e- for the first time.

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka inaugurated the e-passport personalisation center at the Department of and handed over the country's first-ever e-passport to Satya Mohan Joshi, a 102-year-old historian, the department said in a press statement on Wednesday.

E- will ultimately replace the machine-readable passports, which were introduced in 2010 to replace the decades-old handwritten passports in Nepal, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Only limited will be issued for a few days as the system is still in the testing phase," Sharad Raj Aran, spokesman for the Department of Passport, told Xinhua.

The department plans to issue in a full manner within three weeks, while District Administration Offices and other offices authorized to issue passports in various parts of the country will start issuing by December, and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad will issue e-passports in January 2022, according to the press statement.

Aran said all offices would continue to issue machine-readable passports alongside e-passports until necessary infrastructure is ready for e-passports only.

"We plan to fully go into the e-passport regime by January end," he added.

