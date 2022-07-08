JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Jaishankar discusses global, regional issues with Blinken in Bali

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher, gains capped by ex-PM Abe shooting
Business Standard

Netflix brings spatial audio to 221 million users on its platform

Netflix has partnered German audio brand Sennheiser to bring spatial audio to across its catalog for its over 221 million users across the world.

Topics
Netflix India | Sennheiser | Netflix

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Netflix
Netflix

Netflix has partnered German audio brand Sennheiser to bring spatial audio to across its catalog for its over 221 million users across the world.

Netflix said that spatial audio will help translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, "so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix".

Spatial Audio is a 3D audio technology that creates a more immersive soundscape by using dynamic head-tracking for a 'theatre-like' experience.

Spatial audio was rolled out across its catalog from Thursday, and people can hear it by typing "spatial audio" into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results.

"This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we're excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode," the company said in a statement.

Currently, content that supports spatial audio includes the fourth season of "Stranger Things," "The Adam Project," "Red Notice," "The Witcher," "Locke & Key," among others.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings theater-like sound from the movie or video you're watching, so that sound seems like it's coming from all around you.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 08 2022. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.