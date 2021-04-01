New Mexico Legislature approves legalisation of recreational marijuana

New Mexico's Legislature has approved the legalization of recreational for adults 21 and older in a bill that the governor plans to sign, extending the legal cannabis market across the American Southwest.

The state House concurred with Senate amendments Wednesday to provide the Legislature's final approval. A companion bill would automatically erase some past convictions and reconsider criminal sentences for about 100 prisoners.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special legislation this week to push for legalization of in efforts to spur employment and a stable new source of state income. She is expected to sign the package of bills.

