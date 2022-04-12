New Pakistan govt will raise Kashmir issue on all international forums

-
The government led by Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan will establish contacts with friendly countries following the policy of peace and equality, and trade with these states will be enhanced, Express Tribune reported.
"The new government will raise the Kashmir issue on all international forums," Express Tribune reported.
The federal government will work with the Chinese government to expedite the CPEC projects and further expand relations with Afghanistan.
Pakistan will not become a part of any war and will promote peace on international level, PML-N sources said, indicating broad contours of the new federal government's foreign policy.
The new government would maintain relations with the US on the basis of equality with a "clear principle of no do more" and take Parliament into confidence on all important decisions on foreign affairs.
Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would formulate guidelines on the foreign policy in consultation with the military leadership and that the new government would strengthen relations with all Muslim states and other countries.
It has been decided that Pakistan will not interfere in the internal affairs of any country nor would it become a part of any nation's war policy, the report said.
