India, US call on Pakistan to ensure its territory is not used for terror

-
ALSO READ
Iranian Foreign Ministry accuses West of 'fuelling tensions' in Gulf
Pak, China sign agreements to further strengthen 'iron-clad friendship'
Biden will decide on sanctions on India: US official on Russian S-400 deal
CAATSA sanctions on India would be 'extraordinarily rash': Senator Cruz
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
-
India and the US have called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible actions to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.
In a joint statement issued on the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III welcomed the convening of the 18th Meeting of the India-US Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and the 4th Session of the India-US Designations Dialogue in October 2021.
Expressing strong condemnation against the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms, the ministers called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, and Pathankot attack, to be brought to justice.
They called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as al-Qa'ida, Islamic State (Deash), Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb ul Mujahideen.
The two sides committed to the continued exchange of information about sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals, countering violent radicalism, use of the Internet for terrorist purposes, and cross-border movement of terrorists.
They also emphasized the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism by all countries, consistent with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.
The ministers also reaffirmed their support for the early adoption of a UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) that advances and strengthens the framework for global cooperation and reinforces that no cause or grievance justifies terrorism.
Both sides also looked forward to the next India-US Counter Narcotics Working Group meeting in 2022 and enhancing cooperation through a bilateral Counter-Narcotics Framework to combat drug trafficking, illicit narcotics production, and precursor chemical supply chains.
Building upon the recent Senior Officials Meeting between the US Department of Homeland Security and India's Ministry of Home Affairs, both sides looked forward to reconvening a Ministerial meeting of the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue in 2022.
The US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Monday in Washington.
In a statement, the Pentagon said defence and foreign ministers of the two countries forged new and deeper cooperation across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence, science and technology, trade, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU