JUST IN
Moody's closing its consulting business in China, laying off staff: Report
Twitter chief Elon Musk considers further layoffs in sales on Monday
Tesla recalls 300,000 vehicles in US over taillight software glitch
Used car retailer Carvana lays off 8% workforce as interest rates rise
Google asks illegal loan apps in Africa to present license to operate
Fired by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? The old economy is there for you
Another 1,200 employees quit Twitter amid mayhem after Musk's takeover
Musk reinstates celebrity accounts on Twitter, says 'no decision' on Trump
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Elon Musk's upheaval
Asian businesses embrace work from home but bosses say no to four-day week
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Rishi Sunak announces air defence package for Ukraine on first Kyiv visit
Business Standard

New Twitter boss Elon Musk takes a late-night deep dive with coders

Amid the internal mayhem and mass resignations, Elon Musk has posted some images of him taking a deep dive with coders at Twitter headquarters late at night

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Social Media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg
Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg

Amid the internal mayhem and mass resignations, Elon Musk has posted some images of him taking a deep dive with coders at Twitter headquarters late at night.

"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," Musk posted late on Saturday.

"Most amount of people I've ever seen in the building by far," he added.

Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, also reposted the images.

"Amazing how many people have reached out to me over these photos with @elonmusk," he tweeted.

"Late night coding sessions + whiteboards are at the heart of what this industry was built on," Krishnan said.

Krishnan recently revealed that he is helping Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion, countering those who are criticising the $8 fee for Blue tick verification.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 10:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.