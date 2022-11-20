New Twitter boss Elon Musk takes a late-night deep dive with coders

Amid the internal mayhem and mass resignations, has posted some images of him taking a deep dive with coders at headquarters late at night.

"Just leaving HQ code review," Musk posted late on Saturday.

"Most amount of people I've ever seen in the building by far," he added.

Sriram Krishnan, a former executive of Indian origin, also reposted the images.

"Amazing how many people have reached out to me over these photos with @elonmusk," he tweeted.

"Late night coding sessions + whiteboards are at the heart of what this industry was built on," Krishnan said.

Krishnan recently revealed that he is helping Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion, countering those who are criticising the $8 fee for Blue tick verification.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)