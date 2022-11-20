New Twitter boss Elon Musk takes a late-night deep dive with coders

-
Amid the internal mayhem and mass resignations, Elon Musk has posted some images of him taking a deep dive with coders at Twitter headquarters late at night.
"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," Musk posted late on Saturday.
"Most amount of people I've ever seen in the building by far," he added.
Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, also reposted the images.
"Amazing how many people have reached out to me over these photos with @elonmusk," he tweeted.
"Late night coding sessions + whiteboards are at the heart of what this industry was built on," Krishnan said.
Krishnan recently revealed that he is helping Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion, countering those who are criticising the $8 fee for Blue tick verification.
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 10:11 IST
