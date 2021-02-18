New York sues Amazon over worker safety during Covid-19 pandemic

New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, sued on Tuesday evening, arguing that the company provided inadequate safety protection for workers in City during the pandemic and retaliated against employees who raised concerns over the conditions.

The case focuses on two facilities: a large on Staten Island and a delivery depot in Que­ens. James argues that Am­azon failed to properly clean its buildings, conducted inadequate contact tracing for known Covid-19 cases, and “took swift retaliatory action” to silence complaints from workers.

“Amazon’s extreme profits and exponential growth rate came at the expense of the lives, health and safety of its frontline workers,” Ms. James argued in the complaint, filed in Supreme Court.

Kelly Nantel, a spokeswoman for Amazon, said the company cared “deeply about the health and safety” of its workers.

“We don’t believe the attorney general’s filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon’s industry-leading response to the pandemic,” Ms. Nantel said. Last week, preemptively sued Ms. James in federal court in an attempt to stop her from bringing the charges. The company argued that workplace safety was a matter of federal, not state, law.

In its 64-page complaint last week, Amazon said its safety measures “far exceed what is required under the law.” It cited a surprise inspection by the City Sheriff’s Office that found Amazon “appeared to go above and beyond the current compliance requirements.” The company also detailed other safety measures it had taken, including temperature checks and offering free Covid-19 testing on site.

New York, in its suit, said Amazon received written notification of at least 250 employees at the Staten Island who had Covid-19. In more than 90 of those cases, the infected had been at work in the previous week, yet Amazon did not close portions of the building to provide proper ventilation as the state required, the filing said.