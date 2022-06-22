Next package of EU sanctions against Russia needed urgently: Zelenskyy

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia must be approved as soon as possible.
"In all negotiations with foreign partners, I constantly emphasize that the seventh package of EU sanctions is needed as soon as possible. Russia must feel the growing pressure for the war and its aggressive anti-European policy," Zelensky was quoted as saying Ukrinform news agency.
According to the Ukranian President, new Russian threats to Lithuania, the next wave of energy pressure and the next portion of lies from Russian officials about the food crisis are arguments behind the need to approve the seventh package of sanctions.
The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Russian gold as part of the next package of restrictive measures against Moscow for its aggression against Ukraine.
