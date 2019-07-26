Nissan to slash 9% of workforce as first quarter profit nearly wiped out

-
ALSO READ
French carmaker Renault says it will block Nissan's governance overhaul
Nissan bags patent related to wireless charging technology for EVs
Nissan Motor India plans to roll out a subscription plan for Kicks
Nissan weighs outside director as board chairman as Carlos Ghosn's era ends
Renault's decades-long partnership with Nissan may be at boiling point
-
Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor said it is axing 12,500 jobs and warned a quick turnaround in its performance was not imminent after reporting its quarterly profit was nearly wiped out.
The announcement on Thursday shows how a crisis — brought about by sluggish sales and rising costs — is worsening at Japan’s Number 2 automaker even as it tries to recover from a financial misconduct scandal surrounding ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
The automaker had 138,000 employees globally as of March 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU