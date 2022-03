No breakthrough in talks with Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

The says there was no breakthrough in the latest round of talks with Ukraine.

spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday it was a positive factor that Ukraine submitted its written proposals, but added that we can't say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs.

He emphasised in a call with reporters that there is still a lot of work ahead following Tuesday's talks in Istanbul.

On Tuesday, Ukraine set out a detailed framework for a peace deal under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the US, Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland.

It said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Peskov said Russia's chief delegate in the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, has reported their results to President Vladimir Putin.

The spokesman didn't discuss details of the negotiations. Asked about the Ukrainian offer of talks over the status of Crimea, he said there is nothing to discuss because Crimea is part of Russia under the country's constitution.

