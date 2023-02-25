JUST IN
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions as war rages
E-bike batteries blamed for 22 NYC fires, 2 deaths and 36 injuries so far
South Korea to offer $130 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
US nominee for World Bank president gets positive reviews at G20 meeting
Russia, Ukraine face off at UN Security Council with rival tributes to dead
G7 leaders urge Russia to stop ongoing war in Ukraine in a joint statement
Ukrainian President gives qualified support for China proposals on war
US nominee for World Bank wins positive reviews at G20 finance meeting
This will be the year of our victory: Zelensky on Russia war anniversary
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing shut after brief reopening: Officials
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions as war rages
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No evidence that China will side with Russia in war with Ukraine: Biden

There is no evidence that China would side with Russia in its war against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has said

Topics
Joe Biden | China | US President

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

There is no evidence that China would side with Russia in its war against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has said.

There's no evidence of that so far, Biden told reporters on Friday when asked if he is worried that China will side with Russia in the ongoing war.

Biden said that he had a long conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about this in the summer.

There's no evidence he's done it yet, said the US President.

The Pentagon told reporters that it has not seen China supplying lethal aid to Russia.

Pentagon's Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that China, which clearly has advanced capabilities, munitions, has publicly declared its neutrality, to now take a side and essentially say "we want to be in the camp that's looking to extinguish Ukraine as a nation.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told MSNBC in an interview that the Biden Administration has made it clear to the Chinese that it should not get involved in this war in the sense of providing lethal weapons to the Russians.

They have been told that it would be a game changer and it would be something the US would have serious concerns about.

They've not done that so far, and we hope that the message to them gets through, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 07:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.