Donald Trump to supporters: 'Our country is at stake like never before'
No plans to block Chinese firms from US stock exchanges: Treasury official

The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on US stock exchanges at this time

Reuters 

The United States does not currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on US exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a US Treasury official.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on US stock exchanges at this time," Bloomberg quoted Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying.

Reuters reported on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges in a move that would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese companies.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published: Sun, September 29 2019. 09:24 IST

