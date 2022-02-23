No Russian financial institution safe if 'invasion' of Ukraine proceeds: US

No Russian financial institution can feel safe if the "invasion" of proceeds, with the standing ready to take further action against the largest Russian banks, including Sberbank and VTB, a senior US administration official told a press briefing.

"No Russian financial institution is safe. If this invasion proceeds, we are ready to press a button to take further action on the very largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets or more than half the total in as a whole," the official said on Tuesday.

