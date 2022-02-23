JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Blinken says 'does not make sense' to meet Lavrov, meeting called off

Oil prices settle near 2014 high on escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions
Business Standard

No Russian financial institution safe if 'invasion' of Ukraine proceeds: US

A senior US administration official made the remark at a press briefing

Topics
Ukraine | Russia | United States

ANI 

Ukraine
(Photo: Reuters)

No Russian financial institution can feel safe if the "invasion" of Ukraine proceeds, with the United States standing ready to take further action against the largest Russian banks, including Sberbank and VTB, a senior US administration official told a press briefing.

"No Russian financial institution is safe. If this invasion proceeds, we are ready to press a button to take further action on the very largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets or more than half the total in Russia as a whole," the official said on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 23 2022. 06:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.